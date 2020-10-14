Encounters between security forces and terrorists continue in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The police and the army together killed two terrorists in this morning-going encounter. Terrorists are being identified and the encounter continues.Kashmir police said that terrorists were reported hiding in Shopian’s Chakura area. Police and army teams engaged in search operations on the information. From the morning the teams surrounded the area from all sides and started searching the houses.

Firing on teams during search campaign

During the search operation, terrorists opened fire on the police and army teams. Counter-firing was also done from the teams. By midday, two terrorists were killed in this operation. Right now there is a possibility of hiding more terrorists in the area, so the search operation is going on continuously.

Ammunition recovered

Police said that bodies have been removed from terrorists. They are being identified. A large amount of ammunition has also been recovered from him. Some intelligence documents have been found and have been captured.