Highlights: Three members of a family died due to asphyxiation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday

After heavy snowfall, all of them slept in the room by burning the fireplace to get relief from the severe cold.

Tragic incident in village Nehalpora in Patan area of ​​Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

A sensational incident has come to light in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Three people belonging to the same family have died in Patan area of ​​the district. The case is being told of suffocation. The police have registered a case of suspicious death in this incident and have initiated further action. Police say that the remaining reasons will be known only after the post mortem report is received.

According to the information, Mohammad Maqbool slept at dinner with his wife and son in the village Nehalpora in Patan area. He did not come out of the house for long enough in the morning. This made the people of the locality suspicious. After going inside, all three were lying on the bed unconscious. People around informed the police. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the three were taken to the hospital. But during the investigation, the doctors declared the three dead.

There is a possibility of death due to suffocation

Police has also found a fireplace inside the room. It is believed that he slept with a fireplace in the room at night. This led to the formation of gas and all three died of suffocation. Police say that the rest of the case will be known only after the post-mortem report.



Many such incidents have happened in Kashmir

Please tell that in order to avoid the cold in Kashmir, people sleep in the fireplace in the fireplace. Due to this, many people have died before. This case is being looked at as such.