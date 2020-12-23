Highlights: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti did not attend group meeting after DDC election

There are speculations that Mehbooba Mufti opted out of the group because of his displeasure with group leaders

Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP contested the DDC with the Guptakar alliance, the PDP won 27 seats in the election

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting of the group alliance after the DDC election. Since then, there are speculations that he has opted out of the secret. According to sources, the meeting was called to discuss the result of the elections but even after receiving the message she did not attend the meeting.

Sources say that Mehbooba Mufti has distanced himself from the leaders of the group for the last few days. Talking to them has been stopped. The PDP is said to have suffered a loss in the DDC election behind this. Please tell that in the DDC election, the PDP won only 27 seats.

Neither attended the meeting nor did the answer come

After the results of the DDC elections, a meeting of leaders was called on behalf of Group Chief Farooq Abdullah. Further strategy was to be discussed in this. Mehbooba Mufti was messaged for this but she did not attend the meeting. There was no response from the leaders on behalf of Mehbooba Mufti.

This is the reason for Mehbooba Mufti’s displeasure

It is also being told that the PDP’s youth leader Wahid Para has been arrested by the NIA. Apart from this, action has been taken by the central agency against two more leaders of PDP. There was no statement of any group leader on this matter. Mehbooba is upset with this. After this, he opted out of the secret. Sources say that there was an attempt to talk to Mehbooba Mufti on behalf of Farooq Abdullah but she did not even come to talk.