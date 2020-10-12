Highlights: Security forces killed both militants during an encounter at Rambagh in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

According to the CRPF, a terrorist has been identified as Saifullah, a resident of Pakistan.

The second terrorist was a local citizen, both terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group

Srinagar

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces killed top Lashkar commander Saifullah Danyali in an encounter. Saifullah was a Pakistani citizen. At the same time, the second terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Irshad who was a resident of Pulwama and was the top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba here. At present, the search operation is going on in the area.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, ‘A local terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba was besieged with Pakistan terrorist Saifullah. Saifullah was involved in the September and recently attack on the CAPF in Naugam. Two soldiers were killed in it.

Irshad, the second terrorist killed in an encounter

Only one terrorist left in Srinagar – DGP

According to police, Saifullah used to target the CRPF. Saifullah was involved in the attack on CRPF at Naugam, Chandura, Pampore. The DGP said that 180 terrorists have been killed in 75 operations against terrorists this year. There is now only one active terrorist left in Srinagar district.

In fact, the security forces were reported to have hidden two militants in the area. After this the operation was started. Firing started on behalf of the terrorists, on which the security forces also retaliated.

Firing started before the terrorists

“A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF received input regarding the presence of militants in the area,” an official said. A search operation was then launched. As soon as the teams reached the area, they were fired.

4 terrorists were killed on Saturday

Earlier on Saturday, four militants were killed in two separate incidents of encounter with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts. A police official said that the security forces had received intelligence about the presence of militants in Chingam area of ​​Kulgam district in South Kashmir, following which the area was cordoned off and search operation was launched late Friday.