Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah arrived to meet former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. Mehbooba was released on Tuesday night after 14 months of custody. Mehbooba said after her release that the decision of the Center, taken on August 5 last year, was robbed in broad daylight.

Omar Abdullah, who once was an opponent of Mehbooba’s visit to meet him, said that this is not a political meeting. I have just come to know their movement. Please tell that Omar Abdullah was also released recently. This was the first meeting of the two former Chief Ministers after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and becoming a Union Territory.

Mehbooba Mufti was released yesterday after more than 14.5 months of detention. There was no political motive, we just came to see her: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/ZVfoAyGRvW pic.twitter.com/XOtuSchlRF – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti announced to fight for the restoration of Article 370. He said that this is not an easy task and ‘Difficulties will come in this way but our loyalty and perseverance will help us in this struggle’. Mehbooba also demanded the release of the people of Kashmir who are in various jails.

He said, ‘Just like I was released, similarly other (Kashmiri) people should be released from custody who are in jails across the country.’ PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night after the charges against him under Public Safety Act (PSA) were dropped by the administration of this union territory. He was detained last year after Article 370 was neutralized.

This step has been taken just two days before the next hearing on the matter related to detaining him in the Supreme Court. The Deputy Commissioner ordered that PSA be removed from Mehbooba with immediate effect. His custody was extended for three months on 31 July this year. Mehbooba (60) was first placed in precautionary custody on August 5 last year and later on February 6, a stringent PSA law was imposed on her. He was taken to his government residence on April 7, which the administration had previously declared a sub-jail.