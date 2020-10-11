Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has given a controversial statement regarding Article 370. He has expressed hope that China can help in the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with this, he has described those who supported this move of Modi government as traitors.

Farooq Abdullah said in a conversation with India Today, “As far as China is concerned, I have never called the President of China here. Our Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister) called him in Gujarat, made him sit on the swing, took him to Chennai as well, fed him a lot there, but he did not like it, and he told Article 370 that we should Do not confess. And unless you restore article 370, we are not going to stop, because now you have got this open matter. May Allah help our people with this thrust and Articles 370 and 35A be restored. ”

It is worth mentioning that on 5 July 2019, the Modi government had neutralized most of the provisions of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was opposed by Pakistan and its partner China. However, India warned him not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

Farooq Abdullah is demanding restoration of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir before 5 August 2019. He also raised this issue in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah has said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir today is such that where there was to be progress, there is no progress. Even today our children and shopkeepers do not have 4G facility which we have in other places of India. How can they train when everything is on the Internet today?