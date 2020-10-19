Big news is coming from Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar. The Enforcement Directorate is questioning the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore. Let me tell you that at this time he was the President of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

