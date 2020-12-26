The operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has been going on for two days. Two albadar terrorists have been killed in this operation. Apart from this, two soldiers have also been injured. Security forces have surrounded the entire area, so that if more terrorists are hiding in the area then they can also be killed. Operation has been going on in this area for two days. Internet service has also been suspended here, so that the terrorists do not get a chance to escape.The movement of people towards the site of the encounter has been stopped due to fears of an uproar. According to the information, the police was informed on Friday afternoon that terrorists are hiding in Kanigam area of ​​Shopian. Acting on this information, the police started the operation in the area with the army’s 44 RRs. During this, the terrorists were asked to surrender, but the terrorists started firing on the team.

After this, the encounter started. During this, the terrorists came out of a place and hid in the garden. The firing was called off due to nightfall. When the lights were cordoned off the entire garden from the army, the terrorists fired again. During this two soldiers were injured. A terrorist was also killed. The operation was resumed after dawn lights.

By noon another terrorist was also killed. Operation is still going on in the area. The slain militants have been identified as Asif Ahmed Lone resident Shopian and Owais Farooq resident Avantipora. Both were local terrorists of Al Badr. Police officials say the operation is still going on. Teams have been engaged in this area for two days. Full information will be given only after the operation is over.