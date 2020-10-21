Highlights: ED’s interrogation of former CM Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s money laundering case

Case related to manipulation of Rs 43 crore in JKCA, ED has questioned Abdullah in the case on Monday

Farooq Abdullah said after questioning on Monday that he was not worried and would cooperate in the investigation

Srinagar

Former CM Farooq Abdullah was questioned again by the ED on Wednesday in the money laundering case of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Actually this case is related to manipulation of Rs 43 crore in JKCA. The ED has also questioned Abdullah a day earlier in this case. Abdullah was questioned by the ED on October 19 in this connection for about six hours.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah reached the office of the Directorate of Emigration (ED) in Rajbagh area of ​​Srinagar for the second time in a week. Abdullah said after questioning on Monday that he was not worried and would cooperate in the investigation.

Case registered under PMLA

ED officials said Abdullah’s statement would be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was first questioned in Chandigarh in July last year. The ED is believed to be questioning Abdullah about his role and judgment during the alleged fraud in the association as JKCA president.

Scam while president of Farooq Abdullah

The ED has registered a case based on the CBI’s FIR and the chargesheet. The CBI has accused JKCA office-bearers, including General Secretary Mohammad Salim Khan and former Treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

43.69 crore rupees scam

In 2018, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Abdullah, Khan, Mirza and former JKCA treasurer Mir Manzoor Ghaznafar Ali, former accountants Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmed Baig for alleged misappropriation of about Rs 43.69 crore in the JKCA fund. . The amount was allocated by the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) between 2002 and 2011 to encourage cricket in the state.

In the past, a meeting of opposition parties was held under the leadership of Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, in which a strategy was prepared on the issue of article 370. Opposition parties have signed a secret agreement and formed an alliance, which will demand the return of article 370.

ED’s action is motivated by politics maliciousness

Omar Abdullah described the ED’s inquiry as motivated by political vendetta. Omar Abdullah had tweeted, ‘The party will respond to ED summons soon. This ED’s inquiry politics is nothing short of vengeance after the People’s Alliance was formed for the secret declaration.