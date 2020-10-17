Highlights: Ravindra Raina targets Sidha P. Chidambaram for supporting the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution

Ravindra Raina said that Chidambaram is speaking the language of China and Pakistan, he can have relations with ISI and Naxalites

Raina said in a video statement on Twitter, ‘Congress leaders have always stabbed the back of the country

Jammu

Ravindra Raina, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, has launched a major attack on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Ravindra Raina targeted P Chidambaram to support the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying that he was speaking the language of China and Pakistan. In such a situation, he (P Chidambaram) may have links with ISI and Naxalites.

Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravindra Raina said on Saturday that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi should apologize for letting leaders like Chidambaram and Digvijay Singh speak ‘against the country’. Chidambaram had reportedly said that the Congress stands firmly to restore the special status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He had said that the ‘arbitrary and unconstitutional’ decision taken by the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019 should be withdrawn.

‘Chidambaram speaking the language of Xi Jinping and Imran Khan’

Reacting to Chidambaram’s statement, Raina said the former union minister may have links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Naxalites. Raina said in a video statement on Twitter, ‘Congress leaders have always stabbed the back of the country. Article 370 was the originator of terrorism, separatism and pro-Pakistan ideology and the main cause of bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir. Chidambaram is speaking the language of Pakistan’s President Xi Jinping and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.