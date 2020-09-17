new Delhi: The army recovered 52 kg of explosives in Karve area of ​​Gadikal in Kashmir and prevented an attack like Pulwama. Army officials said the explosives were recovered near a national highway. The Pulwama terror attack took place last year near the place from where these explosives were recovered, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

“We have postponed another attack like Pulwama,” said an army officer. Officials said explosives were recovered from a water tank at around eight in the morning during the search operation.

“416 packets of explosives were recovered, each weighing 125 grams”, an official said, adding that 50 detonators were recovered from another water tank during a search operation in the area. He said that these explosives are known as “Super-90” or “S-90”.

On 14 February 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack on the convoy of CRPF by the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

