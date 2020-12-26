Srinagar: An encounter between security forces and unidentified militants continues in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. News agency ANI has quoted Kashmir Zone Police as saying that an unknown terrorist has been killed in this encounter and the operation is going on. Significantly, earlier in Baramulla yesterday, security forces killed two Jaish terrorists.

A search operation was started on the basis of secret information

A police official said that security forces laid siege and launched a search operation on a secret information about the presence of militants in Kanigam area of ​​Shopian in south Kashmir. He said that while the security forces were searching, the terrorists opened fire on them. The officer said that as a result, the encounter started.

Two soldiers have also been injured in the shootout

Two Indian soldiers have also been injured in an encounter that has been going on for nearly 20 hours and has been taken to a medical unit. According to the police officer, along with the identity of the slain terrorist, it is also being ascertained to which terrorist group he was associated.

