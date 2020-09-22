Highlights: Security forces got success in Chamar-e-Sharif in Budgam for the last 12 hours

Amid encounter, security forces killed a terrorist, identity of terrorist remains to be seen

During the encounter, an army soldier was also injured and was hospitalized.

Srinagar

Security forces have been successful in the ongoing encounter for the last 12 hours at Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the encounter, a militant has been killed by security forces. Terrorist remains to be identified. Search operation is going on in the same area. Two to three terrorists are suspected to be hiding here. During this time an army soldier was also injured and has been admitted to the hospital.

The intelligence agency received information that some terrorists were hiding in the Cherrar-e-Sharif area of ​​Budgam. Acting on this information, the police started a joint operation with the Army and CRPF team on Monday. During the operation, when the area was being reconstructed, firing started on the team from the hidden terrorists.

Terrorists are hiding in residential areas

The security forces gave a befitting reply to the terrorists. The terrorists are hiding in the residential area, so there is a problem in the operation. Additional teams have been deployed in the area. Also, all exit routes have been closed so that the terrorists cannot flee from the spot.

Appeal to people to stay indoors

Police officials say that two to three terrorists are hiding, and the operation is on to kill them. Police officials say that the operation is difficult due to the residential area. People have been asked to stay indoors. It is being told that these terrorists had come to this area in the context of an attack.