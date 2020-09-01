Suspicious activities seen On 30 August, movement of some suspected persons was detected along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Baramulla district, officials of the Chinar Corps Army said. These activities were seen near the village adjacent to the LoC. Some people are showing themselves in Indian territory by making tunnels. Surveillance was started in these activities without any inking.

Found Pakistani currency The arms and ammunition recovered by the Army include five AK-47s, six pistols, two UGBL grenades, 21 hand grenades, six pistol cartridges, 1254 AK-47 cartridges and a radio set. Apart from this, Pakistan currency has also been recovered.

Army personnel noticed some suspicious activities on the Line of Control in Rampur sector on Sunday. The army activated the surveillance grid without delay. Monitoring started. A search was conducted on Monday morning after surveillance and a large quantity of ammunition, ammunition, weapons and other explosives have been recovered in Rampur sector. It is being told that a huge conspiracy of terrorists has been foiled by this recovery.