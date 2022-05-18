The Sandbox today announced the partnership with the band Jamiroquai, scoring officially his entry into the metaverse. The collaboration between Jamiroquai and The Sandbox was developed in association with Bravado, the division of Universal Music Group that manages the licensed merchandising “Jamiroquai has always been a band with an eye to the future and with a super social vocation: to create a Land where everyone can come together in The Sandbox to enjoy some funk, freedom and fashion will provide a new space to digitally connect with our fans and those who love music, “explains the band’s spokesperson.” We can’t wait to give more information, but for now. we can only say that Jay Kay’s hats will definitely be part of our journey together. “

Jamiroquai thus joins over 200 existing partnerships including Ubisoft, Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari. “The metaverse provides the music and entertainment industry with the ability to express creativity through new forms of expression,” says Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “It is an honor for us to welcome Jamiroquai to The Sandbox. This collaboration joins others with similar artists like Snoop Dogg, BLOND: ISH and Deadmau5 or with music labels like Warner Music Group. We are thrilled to make The Sandbox a place where artists can get in touch with their fans in a direct and genuine way “.