Nestor Lorenzo announced the squad list for the following qualifying games against Brazil and Paraguay, on November 16 and 21.

(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: Luis Díaz, in the call to play against Brazil)

The forward Falcao García is absent from the list, who was speculated to be present,

There are also no players like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Jhon Jader Durányes like the steering wheel Wilmar Barrios.



Among the new features, the return of goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and attacker Jhon Córdoba stands out.

However, the great novelty of the call is Jaminton Campazwhich comes as a surprise for these games.

Campaz is a 23-year-old midfielder who plays for the Argentine soccer club Rosario Central.

The player has been standing out in his club, and asked for clues to be taken into account with Lorenzo. This season he has scored 6 League goals and one Cup goal, showing that he is a midfielder with scoring ability.

In his career, he has played for Deportes Tolima, Gremio of Brazil, and now for the Argentine club. Jaminton Campaz was already in a call for the Colombian National Team, but not in this Lorenzo era, but in the era Reinaldo Ruedain the Copa América in Brazil 2021.

He also participated with Colombia in the U-17 World Championship in India in 2017, and in the South American Championship that same year in Chile.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news