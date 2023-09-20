Wednesday, September 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jaminton Campaz scores a beautiful goal with Rosario Central in Argentina, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Jaminton Campaz scores a beautiful goal with Rosario Central in Argentina, video

Close


Close

Jaminton Campaz

Jaminton Campaz.

Jaminton Campaz.

Sixth score by the Colombian soccer player in gaucho soccer.

See also  Camila Osorio already has a rival in the first round of Indian Wells

Boca Juniors returned to victory after six games and broke the losing streak by winning 3-0 against Central Córdoba on Tuesday for the fifth round of the Argentine League Cup.

In Rosasio, Independiente took a point from their visit to Rosario Central, with a 1-1 draw in which Cristian Báez (44) put the ‘Red Devils’ in front, but the Colombian Jaminton Campaz (75) gave the locals equality.

At the moment, ‘Rojo Avellaneda’ leads the positions in Zone A with 10 points, while the runners-up, with 9, are Huracán and Colón, in a group led by three of the teams that were most difficult to remain in first place. division before the start of the contest.

Colombian goal

The Colombian Campaz shone with his score, a tremendous shot from the side of the area to give his team the tie.

This is already the sixth score that Campaz has scored since his arrival at Rosario Central.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Jaminton #Campaz #scores #beautiful #goal #Rosario #Central #Argentina #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rosa Weber addresses STF trial on decriminalization of abortion

Rosa Weber addresses STF trial on decriminalization of abortion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result