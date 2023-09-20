Jaminton Campaz scores a beautiful goal with Rosario Central in Argentina, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jaminton Campaz.
Jaminton Campaz.
Sixth score by the Colombian soccer player in gaucho soccer.
D Y
Boca Juniors returned to victory after six games and broke the losing streak by winning 3-0 against Central Córdoba on Tuesday for the fifth round of the Argentine League Cup.
In Rosasio, Independiente took a point from their visit to Rosario Central, with a 1-1 draw in which Cristian Báez (44) put the ‘Red Devils’ in front, but the Colombian Jaminton Campaz (75) gave the locals equality.
At the moment, ‘Rojo Avellaneda’ leads the positions in Zone A with 10 points, while the runners-up, with 9, are Huracán and Colón, in a group led by three of the teams that were most difficult to remain in first place. division before the start of the contest.
Colombian goal
The Colombian Campaz shone with his score, a tremendous shot from the side of the area to give his team the tie.
This is already the sixth score that Campaz has scored since his arrival at Rosario Central.
SPORTS AND AFP
