The Colombian soccer player Jaminton Campaz He is still in his good scoring moment and this Sunday he scored a goal with Rosario Central in the visiting match against Arsenal, in Argentine soccer.

Campaz scored the goal that gave his team a partial lead, 1-2, in the 47th minute, after a pass from O’Connor.

The Colombian created the play, then went deep into the area to receive the pass and take a good shot and celebrate.

Campaz, who was present in the last call of the Colombian National Team, reaches his eighth goal of the Argentine soccer season.

The victory, furthermore, puts Central, a team led by Miguel Ángel Russo, into the Copa Libertadores after four years of absence. Russo is remembered in Colombia for having given the 15th star to Millonarios, in 2017.

Rosario Central will compete in the Libertadores after 4 years. Miguelo Russo’s thing is imperial. He consolidated the team’s identity, promoted youth teams and turned Gigante de Arroyito into a fortress (they haven’t lost at home in 28 games). Very well deserved award. pic.twitter.com/6lRWAnjYAm — VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 26, 2023

