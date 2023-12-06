Jaminton Campaz He has a life story ‘like a movie’. His football has made everyone fall in love with him. Central Rosary and his name causes panic in his rivals, who do not know how to stop a player who is experiencing the best moment of his sports career.

But nothing has been easy for the 26-year-old player. When he was a child he had difficult experiences due to the violence his city suffered, the sacrifices he had to make and the rejections he received in football.

Campaz grew up in Chontal de Tumaco, a region where violence ruled: “They kill a lot over there,” he explained. However, that world was never attractive to him because soccer ‘ran through his veins.’ His mother Betzabet She was a goalkeeper for the Tumaco team, her brother Mike he played in Equatorial Guinea and his cousin Carlos Darwin Quintero He has had a great career in Colombia, Mexico and the United States.

In his childhood he worked as a fisherman to help his family financially, but he came close to dying after being bitten by a snake, he revealed in an interview with El Espectador.

“Once a snake bit me and my foot turned red, and we were far out to sea, Then Don Alirio, a man who has already died and who sometimes went with us, squeezed me hard to get the poison out of me and cured me,” he said.

And I add: “As a fisherman the days were long, to look at the clear sky and not move much to save strength, because at dawn we had to pull the net hard to collect what we had caught.

His passion was football, from a very young age. He knew that this was going to be his destiny in life: “It was nice to play in the sand because I could run faster.”

For this reason, his mother sent him to seek his fortune in the lower categories of the Deportivo Pasto, but he could not show his talent because of a paper that Doña Betzabet forgot to sign.

A guy tried to get me to be part of the America of Cali, but that was not the place that life had prepared for him to shine either. His brother Mike helped him enter Deportes Tolima After convincing some scouts, the story of Jaminton Campaz began there.

In 2016 he was already listed as one of the 60 promises of world football by the newspaper The Guardian. In 2017 he made his official debut in the pijao team, although it cost him in his first seasons, won the 2018 League and managed to consolidate itself to make the leap to the Gremio of Brazil in 2021, his first experience abroad.

In the box of Porto Allegre Things went from more to less and he lost ground with a team that was wandering in the second division of Brazilian football.

But this year it appeared Rosario Central on its way and made him one of the biggest stars of Argentine soccer. Jaminton Campaz has earned all kinds of praise with the Rosario team and wants to become champion.

The next challenge will be this Saturday at the stadium Monumental of Núñez, His team visits River Plate for the semifinals of the Professional League Cup.

