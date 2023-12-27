Jaminton Campaz He closes a splendid season, with his good performances in Rosario Central in Argentina, showing that he is experiencing a rebirth, with goals and dribbles.

After wandering in Brazil with Gremio, Campaz established himself as one of the best foreigners in Argentine football, under the guidance of coach Miguel Ángel Russo, who knew how to give him confidence and support until he was crowned champions of the League Cup with Rosario Central.



Campaz has played 43 games this yearwith a balance of 10 goals and three assists in the Cup, in which he went viral by asking his boss for a Mercedes Benz for Christmas after the title.

That performance led Rosario to compare 50 percent of the player's rights to Gremio, but the negotiation, according to reports coming from Argentina, is far from complete.

Meanwhile, the Colombian player adds an important statistical merit that enhances his great season.

According to the statistics of the specialized portal SofaScoreCampaz ranks first among the best dribblers in the world's top 10 leagues in the second half of 2023.

The Colombian surpasses Leroy Sanefrom Bayern Munich, who finished in second place.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

With Futbolred

More sports news