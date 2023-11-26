You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jaminton campaz.
Jaminton campaz.
The Colombian striker scored again with his club.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian soccer player Jaminton Campaz He is still in his good scoring moment and this Sunday he scored a goal with Rosario Central in the visiting match against Arsenal, in Argentine soccer.
Campaz scored the goal that gave his team a partial lead, 1-2, in the 47th minute, after a pass from O’Connor.
The Colombian created the play, then went deep into the area to receive the pass and take a good shot and celebrate.
Campaz, who was present in the last call of the Colombian National Team, reaches his eighth goal of the Argentine soccer season.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jaminton #Campaz #brilliant #goal #Rosario #Central #Argentina