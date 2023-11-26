The Colombian soccer player Jaminton Campaz He is still in his good scoring moment and this Sunday he scored a goal with Rosario Central in the visiting match against Arsenal, in Argentine soccer.

Campaz scored the goal that gave his team a partial lead, 1-2, in the 47th minute, after a pass from O’Connor.

The Colombian created the play, then went deep into the area to receive the pass and take a good shot and celebrate.

Campaz, who was present in the last call of the Colombian National Team, reaches his eighth goal of the Argentine soccer season.

