Jamila Dahabreh was interviewed by the América program today to talk about her relationship with the mayor of La Molina and former partner of Sofía Franco, Alvaro Paz de la Barra.

As it is recalled, in the middle of this month, the mayor was caught waiting for the model outside the Jorge Chávez international airport, where a brawl broke out between Paz’s security members and Magaly Medina’s reports.

However, The young woman denied that she made her romance with Álvaro Paz de la Barra official. “ It’s not a lie ”Was the blunt response to the headlines that assured that the designer is already a partner of the mayor of La Molina.

“If something happens, it will happen, let’s see what happens. (…) About two months ago we met. He is very gentleman and that is super important “, he commented Jamila Dahabreh, who does not rule out having something more than a friendship with the burgomaster in the future.

Likewise, the model was consulted about what she thinks of Sofia Franco, ex-partner and still wife of Álvaro Paz de la Barra. Dahabreh ruled out any type of problems or enmity with the former television host and indicated that he does not intend to get involved in the complaint that both filed.

“ I have no problem with her, I have not done anything to her, nor she to me. The problems they have had are completely apart from me ”, He indicated.

On his approach with Álvaro Paz de la Barra, Jamila Dahabreh She confessed that, if she had an official relationship with him, she would not rule out a future wedding.

“Yes I would like (to get married), but I have to be 100% sure. Time will tell. I am not an interested person, I am getting to know him as a human being, not as the mayor, so on that quiet side ”, he explained.

