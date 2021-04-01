Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Jameela bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, talked about aspects of her life and career that she began since her graduation from high school, the milestones in her practical and scientific life, and her most prominent achievements in supporting people with disabilities, where she spent about 38 years in volunteer work and serving the handicapped.

This came during the hypothetical meeting that came under the title “Humanitarian Action: Horizons and Challenges” within the university activities that are being held under the slogan “Al Qasimia Reads”.

She addressed a number of important milestones in her life and her keenness to excel in her work and interest since her early studies in the United States for a psychology course within the requirements for studying medicine for which she was sent, so that her life path would be different to go towards this field, and her keenness to change for the better in completing her studies in science. Nafs from California State University in the service of the handicapped, when His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah chose her to work in this field in the Arab Family Organization, which at the time was concerned with the handicapped, to undertake later work on establishing the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

She also touched upon explaining the size of the great difficulties in the process of establishing the city, and finding support for it while searching for specializations that work in the city due to the scarcity and scarcity of specializations concerned with disability.

She answered the questions asked by students on various aspects of volunteer work, calling for engaging in volunteer work as it is a great value and precious, and its fruits are great.