Emirati scientist, Jameela Al Masoud, is considered one of the pioneering women in the medical sector locally and globally, especially since she succeeded at an early age in enrolling in a doctorate without obtaining a master’s degree, at the University College Dublin in Ireland.

Al Masoud’s educational journey has been marked by pioneering achievements in genetics, neuroscience, microbiology, cancer (EMT) and leadership, with a focus on contributing to the advancement of science and education.

During her educational journey, she also obtained a major in Management and Leadership from Harvard University, and a certificate in Entrepreneurship from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), two globally prestigious universities.

“While at UCD, my outstanding performance earned me the Faculty of Science Award in 2018 and the Undergraduate Science Annual Award in 2019. My consistent achievement with first class honours in all modules led to me being awarded a scholarship and accolades from the Irish Ambassador to the UAE and the President of UCD,” says Al Masoud.

She said she majored in genetics, neuroscience, and microbiology because she believes the most transformative breakthroughs in science and medicine come from blending diverse fields of knowledge.

“Each of these disciplines offers a unique perspective, and by combining them, the challenges of complex diseases, such as cancer and hereditary spastic paraplegia, can be approached with a richer and more creative understanding,” she adds.

Jamila confirms: “My inspiration for my educational journey was the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who once said, ‘History is a continuous series of events… the present is only an extension of the past.’”

“These words resonate with me because they remind me that the work I do today is part of a larger narrative, a continuation of past efforts to advance human knowledge and improve lives,” she said. “By embracing a multidisciplinary approach, I seek to be a unique voice in the global scientific community, building on the legacy of those who came before me while forging a new path forward.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jameela served as a Community Immunity Ambassador at MBRU, leading pivotal initiatives to advocate for public health.

“I have remained committed to using my expertise to make a meaningful impact in the world, drive innovation and inspire the next generation of leaders in science and public health,” she said.