Jämijärvi | The police rescued an ice skater from the ice, earlier a skier sank into the ice at the same place

The ice is already really weak in places.

Jämijärvi An elderly ice fisherman was rescued from the water at Uimaluota, the Southwestern Finland police said on Monday on Twitter.

The police situation center told STT that the man was pulled out of the ice alive, and he was sent for further treatment.

According to the police, an ice skier was lifted from the same place on Sunday. He had been rescued by another authority while he was off duty. The police did not have more detailed information about the condition of the skier rescued from the ice.

The police reminded that the ice is now weak.

“If you have to go out on the ice, pay attention to the appropriate equipment!” the police wrote on Twitter.

Coastguard was already of the opinion in his Twitter message on Sunday that he should no longer go on the ice: “If you read this tweet: don’t go to the ice area. Also forbid your loved ones and acquaintances from going to weak ice. It’s okay to do the same with enemies. “