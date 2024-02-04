Sunday, February 4, 2024
Jämijärvi | The blade of the 14-ton wind turbine broke in a strong wind

February 4, 2024
World Europe
According to the fire marshal on duty, you should not go into the area under any circumstances.

A wind farm the blade broke in a strong wind at the Ratipärä wind farm in Jämijärvi, Satakunta, on Sunday morning. Firefighter on duty Timo Silvan says that the damaged wind turbine is located near Tornitie.

The rescue service was called to the wind farm shortly before eleven in the morning.

“The firemen checked that there were no traces of people in the area,” says Silvan.

No tracks were found, and no one was injured in the stampede.

Broken off According to Silvan, the blade of the wind turbine weighs 14 tons, so very heavy scrap can drop to the ground. According to him, you should not go to the area under any circumstances.

According to Silvan, the road leading to the power plant is closed with a fence, and the area is guarded. He said in the afternoon that the rescue service has already left the scene, and the maintenance company will take care of the matter.

“All the wind turbines in the area have been stopped,” says Silvan.

According to Silvan, the breaking of a wind turbine stage is extremely rare.

Wheel end the wind farm was completed in 2017 and has a total of nine wind turbines with a nominal power of three megawatts. The pole height of the power plants is 120 meters. The wind park is located in the eastern part of Jämijärvi, near the border of Ikaali.

At the closest weather station of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, in Niinisalo in Kankaanpää, wind gusts reached a good 14 meters per second at 11 o'clock.

