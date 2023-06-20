In the new walking program You never walk alone three teams compete against each other. In groups of five people, the teams each walk six stages through Dutch landscapes. The program can be seen on SBS6 this fall.

The duo that crosses the finish line first in the final stage will take home 50,000 euros. Along the way, the teams have to arrange food, drinks and overnight stays with the people they meet. Where in the Netherlands the stages take place, they will only be told on the morning of departure.

The program is presented by Jamie Trenité, the son of actress Linda van Dyck. He has been seen regularly on television since 2019, including as a participant of Who is the mole? and as a reporter RTL Boulevard. You never walk alone is his debut at SBS6.





