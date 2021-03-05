British chef Jamie Oliver fired his son-in-law Paul Hunt as director of his chain of restaurants in Italy after it suffered multimillion-dollar losses. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Oliver’s Italian restaurant chain was founded in 2008. At first, one institution was opened, by 2016 their network had grown to 43. In 2014, Paul Hunt, the husband of Oliver’s sister Anna-Maria, was appointed to the post of director of the chain. After that, restaurants began to suffer losses, and in 2019 the chain finally collapsed, leaving 1000 employees without work. Jamie Oliver is estimated to have lost £ 25 million (about RUB 2.5 billion).

According to the source of the publication, Hunt was very unpopular with the company and had a reputation as a very self-confident person. “Jamie had to wait a while to calm down and then pull the trigger,” he said.

In turn, a spokesman for the Jamie Oliver Group told The Sun that Hunt’s resignation was “mutually agreed.” According to him, Hunt did everything to “stabilize the business”, successfully led the network through the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, however, “after the strategic review, it was mutually agreed that it was time to find a director with a worldwide reputation and experience to take the business to the next stage of its evolution. “.

According to reports submitted in January, Jamie Oliver’s business venture turnover fell just over five percent to £ 38.8 million (RUB 3.9 billion). However, his fortune is still estimated at 240 million pounds (24 billion rubles).

