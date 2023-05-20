It’s time to head back to Pacific Coast Academy, or at least, it’s time to reunite with our old PCA friends from Zoey 101. After all, that’s what the characters will be doing in the next TV movie. Zoe 102.

As previously announced, Zoe 102 will see Jamie Lynn Spears reprise her role as zoey Brooks, who was part of the first generation of female graduates of the prestigious PCA. Viewers will catch up with zoey in the present, while reuniting with old friends like Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders), Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood), Michael Barrett (Christopher Massey), Stacey Dillsen (Abby Wilde) and Mark Del Figgalo ( Jack Salvatore).

But there are also new characters that join the wedding party. It can be revealed that Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) plays Kelly Kevyn, the boss of zoeyOwen Thiele (Theater Camp) is the friend of zoey Archer March, and Dean Geyer (Glee) plays the charismatic actor Todd. In the exclusive images below, you can see the new characters, as well as the appearance of the most mature and wise zoey.

This meeting of Zoey 101 has been long awaited by fans. The original series aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, but Spears and others have been hinting at a comeback for a few years now. She reunited with much of the cast for a skit at the renovated All That in 2019, and then a year later, he enlisted them for a music video based on the new version of the show’s theme song, “Follow Me.” But now it’s really happening.

Although the original series of Zoey 101 was created by Dan Schneider, Zoe 102 It is directed by Nancy Hower and has a script by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby. All three are also executive producers alongside Spears and Alexis Fisher.

Zoe 102 will premiere later this summer exclusively on Paramount+.

Via: Entertainment Weekly

Editor’s note: I never saw Zoey 101 but I did see several Dan Schneider shows, and after reading Jennette McCurdy’s book, just seeing her name on something kind of repels me. I hope they’re not giving you a dollar for this movie but I also hope it’s something fans of the series will like.