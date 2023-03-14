United States.- The 95th edition of the Oscar awards this 2023, where important celebrities attended and cycles were concluded when some emerged triumphant, such is the case of Jamie Lee Curtis.

The American actress won Sunday night his first golden statuettethis after 45 years of artistic career and memorable characters of great impact in the Seventh Art.

We invite you to read:

Finally, after so many years in the film industry and various nominations, Jamie Lee Curtis wins his first Oscar thanks to his participation in the film’Everything everywhere at the same time‘, quite an emotional moment for her, her family, friends and acquaintances.

When triumphing at the Oscars, Jamie Lee gave an emotional speech in which she thanked her family, her team and her fans, recounting her career and extrinsing excitedly: “We just won an Oscar.”

We invite you to read:

“To all the people who have supported the genre movies I’ve made all these years, the billions and millions of people: we just won an Oscar together!” she yelled. “And to my mom and dad, they’ve both been nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won the Oscar,” she added.

Jamie Lee Curtis has an unparalleled track record within the world of entertainment, where participation in films such as ‘A Crazy Friday’ (2003), ‘A Crazy Christmas’ (2004), ‘Wanda’s Entanglements’ (1988), ‘Halloween’ (1978), ‘Between knives and secrets’ (2019), ‘Everything everywhere at the same time’ the ‘Halloween’ saga (1978-2022), to name a few.