Although the night of the Oscars is remembered for the conflict between Chris Rock and Will Smith, a moment that has nothing to do with violence has captivated anime fans. During an interview, Jamie Lee CurtisHollywood star who has starred in several Halloween movies, has indicated that he would love to appear in the live action series of OnePiece.

In an interview conducted by Emily Uribe and Juju Green, hosts of TikTok, during the red carpet of the Oscars, Curtis revealed that would love to appear in the live action series of one piece. While her ideal role would be Nico Robin, the actress believes that she would be perfect as Kureha. This was what she commented:

“You know, there’s that wrinkled old lady… maybe it could be Kureha. Me [hija] Ruby said that would be the role for me.”

This is not the first time that the idea of ​​seeing Jamie Lee Curtis in the world of one piece arises. A year ago, Ruby Guest, the daughter of the actress, appeared in a podcast of this anime, where she also talked about the possibility of seeing her mother in the live action adaptation of Netflix.

While some of the larger roles are already covered, nothing rules out the possibility that Jamie Lee Curtis has a couple of cameos in the live action series of one piece. We can only wait and see what will happen in the future. On related topics, we already know when more episodes of this anime will arrive on Netflix. Similarly, a new game of one piece is on the way.

Via: Anime News Network