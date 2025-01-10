Jamie Lee Curtis (66 years old) announced that will donate a million dollars through his Family Foundation to create a fund to help contain the wildfires in Los Angeles. In a message published on her Instagram account, the actress revealed that the donation will be made with her husband, Christopher Guest, and her two daughters, Annie and Ruby. “I am in communication with Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff about where these funds should go to have the greatest impact,” he wrote.

In her publication, the performer of films like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Put yourself in my place’, encourages other people to join in the help, providing the resources that are most needed to deal with the large fire that is causing death and destruction in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner for ‘Everything at once and everywhere’ actively shares information on her social networks about the situation in Pacific Palisades, the luxurious neighborhood that has been completely affected by the flames. «My community, and possibly my house, are on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities too. There are so many conflicting reports. With all the technology there seems to be very little information,” can be read on his Instagram.

During her intervention on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’, the actress indicated that: “The place where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning…Everything. The market where I shop, the schools my children go to. Many friends have lost their homes. “So it’s a really terrible situation.”









Other stars affected by the fires

However, Jamie Lee Curtis has not been the only Hollywood star who has been affected by the fires. As reported ‘Los Angeles Times’James Woods, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore, were forced to “evacuate their homes” that were destroyed in the incident. In addition, stars such as Paris Hilton, Billy Cristal, Adam Brody, Spencer Pratt and Diane Warren, published on their social networks that they had lost their homes.

It should be noted that, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’actors such as Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, among others, have their residence in the luxurious Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which has been the most affected by the forest fires.

In the midst of awards season in Hollywood, three ceremonies planned for this weekend have had to be postponed. For example, the Critics Choice Awards 2025, scheduled for Sunday, January 12, was postponed to January 26.

Finally, according to authorities, at least 6 dead due to the fires, there are more than 180 thousand people evacuated and thousands of buildings and structures damaged or completely destroyed by fire.