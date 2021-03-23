American actor Jamie Foxx, best known for his film Django Unchained, will play boxer Mike Tyson in the Martin Scorsese series. This was announced on Tuesday, March 23rd. The independent…

The athlete himself will act as the producer of the show.

“I’ve wanted to tell my story for a long time,” Tyson said.

He admitted that he is looking forward to the start of filming for the show, which will tell about his professional and personal life.

The release date of the series and the platform on which it will be shown are still unknown, the channel notes. “360”…

