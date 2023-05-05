The star of Hollywood and well-known singer Jamie Foxx is in serious health conditions, hospitalized in Atlanta for 3 weeks now. Sources close to the actor have asked his fans to pray for him.

The actual health conditions of Jamie Foxx, however, remain secret for the time being. On April 12, the daughter Corinne announced his father’s health problems. Foxx is a huge star of Hollywood and the news created a stir throughout the film industry. The actor was supposed to appear in the famous musical play Beat Shazam on Foxthe production of which was to begin a few days after his hospitalization.

Given the situation, however, it seems that Jamie Foxx will not appear on the show. Filming will begin today, with a new host. Apparently the daughter too Corinnewhich in Beat Shazam plays the role of DJ, will not be present, as she also practically never leaves the hospital Atlanta where he is hospitalized Foxx. Known for playing various roles that have become iconic in the world of cinema, such as Django Freeman in Django Unchained Of Quentin Tarantino or Ray Charles in the movie Ray, Jamie Foxx is one of the most loved faces in the world of cinema, and all that remains is to wish him to recover as soon as possible.