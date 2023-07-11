In a video posted by TMZbe seen Foxx reportedly boating down the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon, looking healthy as he smiles and waves to a group of boaters celebrating his appearance.

The Oscar-winning actor then tweeted a promo for his bourbon, writing: “Life on the boat 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn! Blessings!”.

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

The actor has been on the mend since April, when he experienced an undisclosed medical complication, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. At the time, the star was filming in Atlanta.

No further information on the incident has been provided.

In May, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Foxx he was receiving medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago.

That same month, his daughter denied reports that her father was unwell, posting on social media:

“Sad to see how the media is unleashed.” “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recovering!” Corinne Foxx wrote. “In fact, yesterday he was playing pickleball! Thanks for the prayers and support! We also have an exciting job announcement coming up next week.”

Later, she announced that she would be the host of a new music-focused game show called “We Are Family“, in which non-celebrity relatives of celebrities would do “duets with their hidden famous family member” while the audience tries to guess the identity of the star.

No date was given for the premiere of that show. Foxx and his daughter had already been working together on the game show “Beat Shazam“.

John Boyega, Foxx’s co-star in “They Cloned Tyronerecently spoke to People at the film’s premiere and said she had finally received word from Foxx after trying to communicate with him.

“Okay,” Boyega said. “And you know, we’re just giving him privacy and waiting for him to come back.”

Co-producer Datari Turner confirmed what Boyega said.

“It is incredible. I promise you. Very, very good,” Turner said. “[El director] juel [Taylor] spoke to him yesterday. John Boyega spoke to him yesterday. He is in very good shape and in good spirits. And he will return to the screen. He will be back to work very soon.”

Although he had not been publicly seen Foxx Since his medical incident, there have been a few posts on his verified social media, including one in which he thanked his followers for their well wishes.

Via: CNN