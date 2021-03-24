A television miniseries inspired by the life of American boxer Mike Tyson is currently in preparation, with actor Jamie Foxx as the lead and Martin Scorsese as producer, the AFP agency reported, confirming a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The American director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Equalizer) will be the director of the miniseries, according to his press office. No deal has been reached with any broadcasters yet, The Hollywood Reporter said.

“I’ve been looking for people to tell my story for a long time,” explained Tyson, who estimates that his recent return to the ring and the “excitement of the fans” make now “the perfect time.”

“I can’t wait to collaborate with Martin (Scorsese), Antoine (Fuqua), Jamie (Foxx) and the entire creative team to propose to the public a series that traces my professional and personal journey, but also that inspires and amuses ”, added the former boxer.

It should be remembered that the last role that Foxx had was lending his voice to Joe, protagonist of Soul, whose work was widely praised by specialized critics.

Foxx has been commenting on his involvement in a Tyson project for some time , and last year declared that he was deeply qualified for the role, although by then it was said to be a biopic rather than a series.

Controversial

Born in Brooklyn, Tyson is one of the most iconic characters in boxing history. Youngest world heavyweight champion, queen category, aged 20 years and 4 months, “Kid dynamite”Fascinated by his power and his commitment.

Without a doubt, he is one of the most recognized boxers on the world scene. Remembered is the bite of Evander Holyfield in 1997.

On the sporting level, he chained moments of glory, especially with a series of 37 fights without defeats at the beginning of his career, and of failure, such as his unlikely defeat by knockout at the hands of James ‘Buster’ Douglas in 1990 or the tragicomic fight against Evander Holyfield of 1997.

He also alternated the brightness and the decline on a personal level, with his conviction for rape, his stay in prison or his addiction to cocaine, before a rebirth, a little more than ten years ago. He wrote the book The Indisputable Truth in which he recounted his adventures in prison, where one of the most controversial episodes has to do with the affair he had with one of the prison officials.