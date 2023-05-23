The mystery surrounding the actor’s condition continues, while from the United States the FOX TV channel announces that it will host a new program

Riccardo Cristilli – Los Angeles

How is Jamie Foxx really doing? The famous actor would have had a stroke as confessed by Mike Tyson in recent days in a podcast and taken up by the main American sites and beyond. The former boxer knows the actor who played him in a miniseries, so she may have gotten information directly from him or her family.

jamie foxx how are you? — Jamie Foxx he was hospitalized last April while he was in Atlanta on the set of a film with Cameron Diaz Back In Action which should have been released on Netflix soon. The hospitalization was confirmed by his daughter Corinne who spoke only of medical complications without going into details. In early May the same film actor as Django, Spider-Manappeared on social media to reassure fans "I appreciate all the love, I feel lucky" he wrote but without revealing what had happened to him.

Mike Tyson on Jamie Foxx ‘had a stroke’ — The words released by Mike Tyson therefore represent an unreleased update that has not been confirmed by any member of the Foxx family. Speaking on the Valuetainment podcast, the former boxer said speaking of Jamie Foxx: “He’s not well, they said he had a stroke, I don’t know what happened to him” and pressed by the host Patrick Bet-David he tried to gloss over by saying “if we don’t know they don’t want us to know” thus trying to fit, at least partially, into what appears to be a gaffe. It’s not impossible that Foxx, 55, may have suffered a stroke. The actor was admitted to a Chicago clinic that specializes in treating adults with major complications, including those recovering from a stroke.

the next show — At the moment, therefore, there is no certain information on Jamie Foxx's health. However, there are some clues that bode well for fans of him. Indeed, last week the American television channel Fox announced that it had ordered the show We Are Family which will arrive in 2024 and will be hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne. In the show some relatives of famous people will present themselves in front of an audience of competitors who will have to try to guess who the mysterious relative is.