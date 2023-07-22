“The eyes move, they work. I’m not paralyzed. I’ve been to hell and back. The road to recovery has had some bumps. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.” Jamie Foxx, 55, appears in a video on Instagram for the first time since April, after hospitalization for a disease on which the actor and family have kept the strictest confidence. As CNN reports, in recent months Foxx has been spotted in a facility specializing in the rehabilitation of patients conditioned by spinal injuries or neurological-brain problems. “If you see me around from now on – adds Foxx – I could burst into tears because it was really hard. I was sick, but I’m standing. You’ll see me around”.