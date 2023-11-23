Jamie #Foxx #denies #harassment #allegations

US-actor Jamie Foxx (55, “Ray”) has denied allegations of sexual harassment. A spokeswoman told the German Press Agency on Thursday that the relevant incident never took place and called the allegations made a “senseless action”. According to US media, an unnamed plaintiff accuses Foxx of touching her breasts and touching her intimate area several times in a New York restaurant in 2015 without her consent. According to the allegations, according to the broadcaster CNN, he was expelled while drunk.

In 2020, the woman had already filed an almost identical lawsuit in Brooklyn and had it dismissed, his spokeswoman said. “The allegations are no more realistic today than they were back then. We are confident that they will be turned away again,” said the spokeswoman. Foxx intends to hold the woman responsible for defamation.