The American actor Jamie Foxx (Texas, United States, 55 years old) has spoken for the first time since he was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to a mysterious health problem. This Friday, Foxx uploaded a video to his networks in which he opened up about the scare he had experienced these months. “I went through something that I thought would never, ever happen,” said the Oscar-winning interpreter. And while he debunked some of the rumors that had spread these months about his condition, he admitted: “I went down to hell and back.”

Foxx did not reveal what caused his hospitalization, but did reveal why it had taken him so long to speak up. “I know a lot of people were waiting for an update,” the actor began, growing more excited. “But to be honest, I didn’t want you to see me like this, with tubes all over my body, not knowing if I was going to survive,” he continued.

More information

Above all, he expressed his enormous appreciation for all the support he has received, from his friends, his fans, and of course, his family. In the caption of the post she wrote: “Thank you all a billion. It’s been a long road, but all the prayers, good people and God helped me.” In addition, he made special mention of the essential role of his family. He commented that if it weren’t for her sister Deirdra Dixon, her daughter Corinne Fox, along with a good medical team and her faith, she couldn’t have gotten through it.

Given the feedback the video received, it’s clear that Foxx is a much-loved figure within the movie industry. Several friends, including actors like Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz posted messages expressing their deep happiness to see that his friend had recovered. Johnson, for example, wrote: “I’m going to give you the biggest hug in the world when I see you again.” Seeing his co-star from Ali (2001) trying to prevent tears, Will Smith, asked: “Who is cutting the onions? I love you Foxx. Your light is needed and appreciated right now.”

Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, her co-star from Back in Action, the film Foxx was working on when he had the problem that landed him in the hospital, reflected similar sentiments. In a message filled with heart emojis, Diaz wrote: “We love you. The world needs your power… your light… your strength… I’m so happy to see you back, friend.”

Foxx especially appreciated the discretion of his loved ones throughout this process, but admitted that this caused the spread of various rumors about his state of health while he was hospitalized. “By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand,” he confessed in the video. “Some said that he was blind, that he was paralyzed, but I am not. But yeah, I went down to hell and back.” As always, he explained everything with a sense of humor, jokingly crossing his eyes and even pretending to remove a mask because it was even said that Foxx had a clone.

The first news that the interpreter of ray had been admitted to the hospital was revealed on April 12 when his daughter, Corinne, posted the following message on her Instagram: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, thanks to the quick action and great care, he is already on the mend.” The incident occurred while the actor was shooting the movie. Back in action in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since then, updates on his health have been few and far between, and due to the scant information, the media came to give the impression that his family was preparing for the worst. However, her first appearances in public at the beginning of July silenced all those conjectures. It was then that Foxx was photographed away from home for the first time, aboard a boat on the Chicago River, the city where he had been receiving medical treatment.

At the end of the video, the actor was once again excited. “I know they talk about people crying in videos, but I’m not going to do a second take. It is what it is,” he confirmed. “If you see me from now on cry from time to time, it’s only because it’s been hard. He was sick. But now I have my legs under me, so they will accompany me. That’s how forceful his words have been and they have left a clear message: Jamie Foxx is back.