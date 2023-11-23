The Oscar-winning actor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a party in 2015

The Oscar winner Jamie Foxx55 years old, is at the center of serious accusations of sexual harassment dating back to 2015. According to the New York Postthe actor, born as Eric Marlon Bishop, allegedly committed the inappropriate act during a meeting with a woman at a restaurant in New York.

Why Jamie Foxx is accused of sexual harassment — The woman reportedly claims to have been victim of sexual harassment while she was on the rooftop of a restaurant in Manhattan, having dinner with a friend. The situation would have worsened when, after asking the actor for a selfie, Foxx would have led the woman into a secluded corner of the lounge. Here, ignoring her wishes, he groped her in an inappropriate way. The actor's bodyguards, adds the source, would have chosen to ignore the situation, pretending nothing happened. The attack was therefore resolved only thanks to the timely intervention of the woman's friend.

the complaint — After the episode, the young woman took legal action suing Jamie Foxx, the venue and its employees. The complaint is based on the fact that the premises’ employees would have witnessed it passively to the scene without intervening, a behavior that the victim considers negligent and complicit. The young woman, during the complaint, revealed that she had suffered serious emotional distress following the alleged abuse, so much so that she was forced to request medical care to deal with the psychological consequences of the accident. The woman’s name is currently unknown for privacy reasons, and the complaint has been filed with Supreme Court of New York State.