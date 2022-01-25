U.S. He was born in a place called Holywood, but not in California but on the outskirts of Belfast and that background has been crucial for Jamie Dornan when approaching the role with which he could be nominated for an Oscar and leave behind the long shadow of Christian Gray , the character that made him an erotic icon.

Dornan is Pa, the transcript of Kenneth Branagh’s father in the autobiographical “Belfast” in which the Northern Irish filmmaker narrates his childhood memories when, at the age of 9, in 1969, the riots broke out that marked the beginning of more than 30 years of armed conflict.

“It is important for me to be able to tell stories about the place where I was born and to help a broad public understand what has happened,” Dornan said in a telematic interview with Efe from Los Angeles.

The actor famous for the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy also The BBC series “The Tourist” is pending release in the rest of the world. in which he plays a man who wakes up in a hospital in Australia with amnesia and sets off on a race to find out who he is and what has happened.

QUESTION.- To what extent has the fact of having grown up there helped you get into the story told by “Belfast”?

ANSWER.- To begin with, I haven’t had to work on another accent… but it’s also important for me to be able to tell stories about the place where I was born and to help a wide audience understand what has happened.

I was born thirteen years after the events narrated in the film, but the armed conflict lasted 30 years, that is, I was born in the middle of the conflict and I understand it well. I think it is important to be able to see it from different points of view and in this case it is that of a 9-year-old boy and a normal family.

Q.- The film puts in the center how difficult it is, in a situation like this, to make the decision to stay or leave.

A.- In the case of my character he was already working in England when the riots broke out and that makes it easier for him to leave than other families, he knows that if he leaves he has a job and a way to support his family , but that does not subtract difficulty and harshness to the decision to leave your people and everything you know behind.

Jamie Dornan. EFE photo

Q.- Personally, when and why did you decide to leave?

A.- I left when I was 19 years old, last year I realized that I have been out of Ireland longer than in Ireland, it was a strange feeling. For me it was also a difficult decision but in very different circumstances, I did not leave in a riot but because I thought that what I wanted to achieve would be easier in London than in Belfast. In any case, I understand the pain involved in making that decision.

Q.- What was the most important thing that Kenneth Branagh told you to put yourself in your father’s shoes?

A.- Almost everything was in the script, Ken did not want to do something too documentary or an accurate portrait of who his father was, he wanted to separate himself a bit from his own history and invited us to contribute what our instinct told us.

Q.- I understand that you were also inspired by your own father, who recently passed away. What aspects of him did he bring to the character?

A.- There is a kind of resilience and a warmth and goodness that are typical of Belfast men, my father was like that and so was my father’s father, a warmth, a charisma, a strength and a sense of humor, there was something all that in the script, in Ken’s father and that’s why I was able to bring aspects of my father and my grandfather to the character.

Q.- Do you think this role will mark a before and after in your career?

A.- I just do the job the best I can and make the experience as rewarding as possible, what comes next is out of my control. I have lived similar experiences in some other film, but not on this scale.

I believe in what Peter O’Toole said, that great words make great actors, and I have been very fortunate to work with an excellent director and some of the best actors of his generation, a brilliant and significant script, things shouldn’t go wrong under those circumstances…

Q.- Do you think you will get people to stop associating you with the character of Christian Grey? If you wish…

A.- Not especially, that character was adored by many people, I have always said that those films were made for the fans of the books and raised 1,500 million dollars, so the fans liked it, although not to critics, the same thing happened with books.

I’ve been doing jobs that are thousands of miles away from that character for seven or eight years, this is one more step. I hope to have a long career, I feel lucky for what I have done so far And if, when I get to the end, in 30 or 40 years, whatever they leave me, people only remember one character, maybe it’s that I haven’t done my job very well, I hope that’s not the case.