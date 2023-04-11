“Latino representation in major productions is very important,” says Mexican actor Jaime Camil, who reappeared as part of the leading cast of the celebrated musical comedy Schmigadoon on Apple TV +.

Host, singer and actor of well-known soap operas such as ‘La fea más bella’ and ‘Por ella soy Eva’, in recent years Camil has established his residence in California, United States, where he gained recognition thanks to the role of Rogelio de la Vega in the hit American series Jane The Virgin. Since last year, he has been one of the stars of the musical series Schmigadoon, where he returned for the second season: Schmicago, which premiered over the weekend.

“Latin actors still have a long way to go. In the United States, we are still a very small percentage with the important roles in Hollywood, but little by little, with each small, medium or big step that we are taking, my colleagues and I hope that they help not only those of us who are currently working but to future generations to better represent us”.

“As a Mexican, I feel proud to be in such important productions on a platform like Apple TV + that does not skimp on the quality of its content or talent, being part of the family is a privilege,” says Camil during a conversation through the Zoom with several Latin American media, including La República.

After enjoying a magical world with the musicals of the 40s and 50s in Schmigadoon!, now in Schmicago, the second part, the protagonists will travel through the reinvented world of the musicals of the 60s and 70s, where Camil plays Sergeant Rivera , a character different from the one he had in the first season.

“Session two is like a universe, like in American Horror Story, where we have the same actors doing different characters. This season is from the slightly darker and sinister era of Broadway musicals where there were no happy endings. It’s the world of Pippin, Carabeth, Sweet Tooth, Chicago, so it’s really fun that our essence as actors is in both seasons, the universes of both connect.”

Schmigadoon scene! Jaime Camil and Patrick Page.

Camil confesses that he loves musicals. “Although I grew up in Mexico and the musicals came a little late. The first one I saw and it really impressed me was Expreso Astral, and of course I’m familiar with Cabaret, Sweet Tooth and Chicago because I played Billy Flynn here on Broadway, but more musicals like El fantasma, Rent, Violinista en el roof, which could be season three of Schmigadoon,” he says.

The actor considered by People magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful Latinos, feels satisfied with his work in Schmicago. “This is incredible, I feel blessed and my heart is happy in a beautiful feeling, I feel very privileged to participate in this show continuously and helping to train new generations to continue doing interesting things in Hollywood, as Eugenio Derbez or Carla Souza, opening doors”.

