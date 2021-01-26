Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley They will step into the shoes of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in the biopic prepared by Amazon Studios about the mythical couple who filled the RKO musicals with dances and songs at the beginning of talkies in the 1930s of the last century . The film will be directed by Carly stone.

The film, which would have the title of ‘Fred & Ginger’ (not to be confused with Fellini’s film ‘Ginger & Fred’, about an Italian dance couple who imitated the dances of the mythical couple), it would narrate the relationship between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, both in front of and behind the cameras, where according to It was said at the time, they detested each other, despite the perfect rapport they showed on the screen. The script of this promising biopic is in charge of Arash amell, who in 2018 wrote the libretto for ‘The Correspondent’, which starred Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the film will be a biopic about the couple of actors developed by Amazon Studios and Automatik. Both actors have already danced on the big screen: Jamie Bell debuted with ‘Billy Elliot’ in 2000 and Margaret Qualley appeared in the series ‘Fosse / Verdon’ last year. In addition, both Qualley and Bell already appeared together in ‘Who remains standing’ (2018), showing a perfect rapport, and had been linked to the next film by its director, Tim Sutton, ‘The Chain’, whose project, nothing has been heard since its announcement in 2019.

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers got to star in up to ten delicious movies together in the 1930s. With titles as prominent as’ The Merry Divorcee or ‘Top Hats’, Astaire and Rogers were the first faces of the classic Hollywood musical, and it was a question long time someone wanted to bring their life to the screen. Finally it will be Jonathan Entwistle, creator of series like ‘The End of the Fucking World’ or ‘This shit surpasses me’, who will take care of it.