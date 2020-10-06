new Delhi: The Multidisciplinary Center for Advanced Research and Studies (MCRAS) of Jamia Millia Islamia, along with other scientists, has discovered a path-breaking RNA extraction free saliva-based kit to detect Kovid-19. Dr. Mohan C. Joshi, Assistant Professor (UGC-FRP and DBA / Welcome Trust India Alliance Fellow), Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, Assistant Professor (UGC-FRP) and Dr. Javed Iqbal, Ramalingaswamy Fellow (DBT) Dr. of VMMC (Safdarjung Hospital) Rohit Kumar and Dr. Gagan Deep Jhingan, CEO of Valerian Chem Limited have made this big discovery.

The technique is named MI-SEHAT (Mobile Integrated Sensitive Estimation and High Specicity Application Testing) and can be used for in-house testing as a point of care (POC) device to detect COVID-19.

Dr. Mohan C. Joshi of this team explained about the new technology and said that a smartphone-enabled POC prototype has been developed. Without this, without the help of a technical expert, the corona can be detected within an hour.

Dr. Joshi said that, in such difficult times when it is necessary to detect the virus symptoms in a person at a low price to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 as soon as possible, this saliva-based kit proved to be very effective. Will happen.

Muhammad Iqbal Azmi, PhD student at Jamia MCRC and Imam Faizan, identified the reference grounds for all experiments in the laboratory that helped the team develop the prototype.

Natural Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Seemi Farhat Basir, MCARS Director Prof. M. Zulfikar, Deputy Director, Dr. S.N. Kazim and other faculty members also provided valuable help in this research work. The team has applied to the Intellectual Property India Office of the Government of India to get its new technology patented.

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Prof. Najma Akhtar said that this technology can be a game-changer in the fight against global epidemic. MI-SEHAT is a true example of smart innovation in true sense and symbolizes the true spirit of self-reliant India. Being a favorable technology, MI-CHAT will encourage home testing and Kovid will play a very important role in limiting the spread of the disease by identifying 19 positive patients.

Prof. Akhtar congratulated the entire team and said that Jamia is committed to cutting-edge research and innovation ecosystem. He appreciated the efforts of university scientists, who are playing their role well in fighting this deadly global epidemic.

MCARS Director Prof. M. Zulfikar said that MI-CHAT will speed up the screening and services of health-experts in rural areas of India. This is also important because there is still a lack of quality health services in most of the villages.

