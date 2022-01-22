Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Scotsman Scott Jemison continued his strong performances in the third day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which concludes today, to become the second player in the history of the Rolex Championship to maintain the lead of the championship from its beginning to the closing day, after recording subpar runs on the last hole, waiting His upcoming meeting with Shane Lowry and Thomas Peters.

Scott has held the lead in all rounds so far, awaiting meeting 2019 champions Laurie and Peters in the final round, as he confidently advances to a lifetime achievement on the Rolex Tour, with a four-under-78 score and 11 under-par.

Scott’s success on the closing day makes him only the second player to maintain the lead from start to finish in the history of the Rolex Series, after Lowry who achieved the same result in 2019.

Lowry played alongside five-times champion Peters, who also achieved an outstanding result with five under-67 games and ten-unders per season. As for the seventh seed in the world, Victor Hovland hopes to achieve a good result despite exceeding the average in the fifth hole in the final, where he is currently tied with the Indian Shubhanker Sharma by eight strokes below par. In turn, Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Belo scored seven under par, equal with Britain’s James Morrison and Ian Poulter.

UAE-born Englishman Josh Hill scored 69 in the third round, awaiting the final day at Yas Links Stadium.

The 17-year-old took advantage of the weather to score three birdies in the final four holes of his second round this morning. Eagle” in the seventh hole in the third round to consolidate his impressive participation in this year’s championship.

Scott Jameson said: “After what we faced yesterday, the whole thing now seems clearer, but it’s still difficult. Shooting into the pits was much faster despite some slight winds. But what really pleased me was that when I got to the last hole, I noticed that no one had a Birdie shot, so I was proud of it at 6ft.

“It would be great, without a doubt, to win a championship of this stature,” he added. There’s a selection of top champions here, which makes the competition a tough road to go.

For his part, Laurie, the title holder in 2019, said: “I felt very comfortable, it was a great time with Thomas, and it was special to play with him. It was a critical start for Alex but in the end he managed to put in an outstanding performance. I can tell that it was a nice day in this beautiful stadium and not easy especially with the wind blowing, but I absolutely like it.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow and I see Scott will score a 10 under par, no matter who I meet, but I feel like it’s going to be a good day and I only see myself standing here with the trophy again.”