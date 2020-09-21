James Rodríguez left Real Madrid a few weeks ago for Everton. There he has reunited with coach Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he played the best football for the Whites. James has excelled in the first two games played in England. He has even scored a goal.

The Sports Carousel from Cadena SER has spoken with his stepfather, Juan Carlos Restrepo, of how James feels in the Premier and of his past stage as a Real Madrid footballer.

How does James feel now that he has left Real Madrid: “He is now comfortable and calm on the pitch. Sadness for the departure of Real Madrid? They are experiences, now we are satisfied “.

Was there a problem with Zidane ?: “If you see the minutes he has had on the court, surely Zidane did not take James into account in sport. James feels very liberated after signing for Everton.”

Was there a real opportunity to go to Atlético ?: “Any player should be delighted that Atlético de Madrid noticed him. Then there is the fans, James would have felt at home with them. Hopefully it can be the next time.”

Were there any contacts with Simeone ?: “Not this season, it was the last one”

Would you have liked ?: “It is a pride that a club like Atlético had been interested in him. James would have liked to sign for Atlético.”

Happy with Ancelotti’s Everton: “I saw James’s games and if Messi does it, they put him in heaven but he did it and it’s normal.”