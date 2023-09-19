The Sao Paulo They came closer to their first Brazilian Cup title after beating Flamengo 1-0 away this Sunday, in the first leg of the tournament final. A header from the Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri in the stoppage time of the first half gave Sao Paulo the victory against a poor Flamengo, current champion of the tournament and who left whistled by the more than 67,000 fans who filled the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro.

Sao Paulo was better from the start and controlled the match against a Flamengo that in the first half did not worry the visiting goal and that greatly noticed the loss of its great figure, the Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who was injured.

With the victory, Sao Paulo, coached by Dorival Júnior, the coach who won the Libertadores and the Brazilian Cup last year but whose contract was not renewed by the red and black board, only needs a draw next Sunday at home against his fans to win his first Brazilian Cup, the only title missing from his record.

What happened to James?

The substitution of James Rodriguez It drew attention and above all that he was not part of the team for the 90 minutes.

And the Brazilian media are already reporting on the possible reasons for his replacement. Globo Esporte says that the coach took into account his departure to the Colombian National Team for the double elimination round and that he could not take advantage of those weeks to continue his adaptation to the club.

“The poor response after almost two weeks of training coincides with the absence of James Rodríguez… Called up by Colombia, the midfielder played both games in the South American qualifying window and failed to gain more ground in São Paulo ahead of the playoffs“says the media.

“James is still far from having the expected impact. Due to lack of time and opportunities, like the one wasted during the FIFA date,” adds the Brazilian media.

It is expected that after this week of work the Colombian will once again be taken into account on the roster for the second leg of the weekend.

In his five games with Sao Paulo, James contributed an assist and missed the decisive penalty in the series against Liga de Quito for the Copa Sudamericana.

