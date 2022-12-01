Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James, what happened to him now? The reason why he didn’t play for Olympiacos

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez (center), during an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

The footballer was not present in the friendly this Thursday.

James Rodriguezafter his performance in the last friendly of the Colombian National Team and in the middle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he returned to his club Olympiacos to continue his preparation, facing the resumption of the Greek tournament.

Oympiacos had a friendly preparation match this Thursday in which one of the absentees was precisely the Colombian.

james caught a cold

As reported by the Greek press, James was unable to do part of Wednesday’s training session because he has the flu.

The cold prevented him from being in the match in which Olympiacos faced Huddersfield Town and won 2-0.

Neither was the player Usain Ba, who suffered a sprain during the program on Tuesday afternoon and will be out for a few days.

The next friendly of the Greek club will be on Sunday against Standard, pending the recovery and possible presence of the Colombian.

SPORTS

See also  James, first headache in Greece: he is left without a coach at Olympiacos

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #happened #reason #didnt #play #Olympiacos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

SBK | Jerez test: rain conditions Day 1, only Redding on track

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.