James, what happened to him now? The reason why he didn’t play for Olympiacos

James Rodríguez (center), during an Olympiacos warm-up.
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.
The footballer was not present in the friendly this Thursday.
December 1, 2022, 01:09 PM
James Rodriguezafter his performance in the last friendly of the Colombian National Team and in the middle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he returned to his club Olympiacos to continue his preparation, facing the resumption of the Greek tournament.
Oympiacos had a friendly preparation match this Thursday in which one of the absentees was precisely the Colombian.
james caught a cold
As reported by the Greek press, James was unable to do part of Wednesday’s training session because he has the flu.
The cold prevented him from being in the match in which Olympiacos faced Huddersfield Town and won 2-0.
Neither was the player Usain Ba, who suffered a sprain during the program on Tuesday afternoon and will be out for a few days.
The next friendly of the Greek club will be on Sunday against Standard, pending the recovery and possible presence of the Colombian.
SPORTS
December 1, 2022, 01:09 PM
