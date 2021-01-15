Much was speculated on the price Everton had paid this summer to Madrid for the loan of James Rodríguez. There was talk of a figure close to 25 million euros. However, this Thursday, Marcel Brands, the sports director of the English club, cleared all doubts. The Everton leader revealed at the entity’s general meeting of shareholders that the Colombian had landed in Liverpool at zero cost: “It was one of the most difficult transfer periods. The pandemic was clearly involved. We signed six new players. Three in the form of transfers: Allan, Doucouré and Ben Godfrey. One for free: James Rodríguez. One on trial: Nkounkou, and one on loan without charge: Robin Olsen, ”said Marcel Brands, Everton’s football director, at a general meeting with the club’s shareholders.

The incorporation of James has been a complete success for Everton. Not only because the Colombian is showing a great level on the field of play (three goals and five assists), but also because the playmaker is being a great claim to increase the value of the Everton brand. In fact, The arrival of James has facilitated the arrival of new sponsors for the English club.

Everton works to make its products, such as jerseys, more available in South America. “James is a big driver of sales in that part of the world, he will also be entitled to the share of the profits, but the Blues hope they can take advantage and grow the demand for official club products”, highlights the newspaper ‘Echo Liverpool’.